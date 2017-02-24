What's your favorite scene or line from "Slap Shot"?

Reggie Dunlop was just trying to motivate Ned Braden, right? Universal/Getty Images

Scott Burnside: So many to choose from, but I'll go with goaltender Denis Lemieux's studio tutorial with host Jim Ahern when Lemieux describes the finer points of the game, including vivid demonstrations of high sticking, spearing and slashing. And, of course, the important consequences of such actions. "You do that, you go to the box, you know. Two minutes by yourself, you know, and you feel shame, you know. And then you get free," Lemieux, played by French-Canadian actor Yvon Barrette, famously explained. Words to live by.

Joe McGrath and Reggie Dunlop had some skeletons in their closets. Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Joe McDonald: GM Joe McGrath, played by Strother Martin, bursts into the dressing room between periods, screaming at the players after they decided to play old-time hockey: "They're burying us alive!" Then McGrath tells the players that NHL scouts are in the stands with contracts in their pockets before storming out of the room. Bloodied player/coach Reggie Dunlop, played by Paul Newman, stands up, walks to the door, turns and says, quietly, "Scouts?" The next scene is a bench-clearing brawl. No more old-time hockey. "Scouts?" It's such a great line.

Pierre LeBrun: Announcer Jim Carr: "Oh, this young man has had a very trying rookie season, with the litigation, the notoriety, his subsequent deportation to Canada and that country's refusal to accept him -- well, I guess that's more than most 21-year-olds can handle ... Ogie Ogilthorpe!" My Toronto Sun colleague Mike Zeisberger named his team Ogie Ogilthorpe in our world-famous Toronto Media Hacks Fantasy Hockey League. I'm still jealous.

Rob Vollman: "Who Own the Chief?" is the name I have used for my fantasy hockey teams for as long as I can remember. Growing up in bilingual Ottawa, it makes a lot of sense that I have such great fondness for the fantastic job they did lampooning French-Canadian hockey culture through rookie goalie Denis Lemieux and Reggie Dunlop's first-line winger, Jean-Guy Drouin. That being written, I usually scream "Hey, Hanrahan!" (and so on) every time I skate behind my goalie in rec league hockey, too.