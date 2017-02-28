Which trades were the best made by each franchise?

We assigned our writers a division each, and they dug in: Scott Burnside took the Metropolitan; Craig Custance, the Central; Pierre LeBrun, Pacific; and Joe McDonald, Atlantic.

What is the best trade your team ever made?

Anaheim Ducks: Acquired RW Teemu Selanne, C Marc Chouinard and a fourth-round pick (C Kim Staal) from the Jets for LW Chad Kilger, D Oleg Tverdovsky and a third-round pick (D Per-Anton Lundstrom); Feb. 7, 1996.

Arizona Coyotes: Acquired C Jeremy Roenick from the Blackhawks for C Alexei Zhamnov, RW Craig Mills and a first-round pick (RW Ty Jones); Aug. 16, 1996.

Boston Bruins: Acquired C Phil Esposito, RW Ken Hodge and LW Fred Stanfield from the Blackhawks for C Pit Martin, G Jack Norris and D Gilles Marotte; May 15, 1967.

Buffalo Sabres: Acquired C Dale Hawerchuk and a first-round pick (LW Brad May) from the Jets for D Phil Housley, LW Scott Arniel, RW Jeff Parker and a first-round pick (LW Keith Tkachuk); June 16, 1990.

Calgary Flames: Acquired C Doug Gilmour, RW Mark Hunter, LW Steve Bozek and D Mike Dark from the Blues for C Mike Bullard, C Craig Coxe and D Tim Corkery; Sept. 6, 1988.

Carolina Hurricanes: Acquired Rod Brind'Amour, G Jean-Marc Pelletier and a second-round pick (D Argis Saviels) from the Flyers for C Keith Primeau and a fifth-round pick (later traded to the Islanders); Jan. 24, 2000.

Chicago Blackhawks: Acquired D Chris Chelios and a second-round pick (Michael Pomichter) from the Canadiens for Denis Savard; June 29, 1990.

Colorado Avalanche: Acquired G Patrick Roy and RW Mike Keane from the Canadiens for RW Andrei Kovalenko, LW Martin Rucinsky and G Jocelyn Thibault; Dec. 6, 1995.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Acquired G Sergei Bobrovsky from the Flyers for a second-round (G Anthony Stolarz) and two fourth-round picks (LW Taylor Leier, other later traded to the Kings); June 22, 2012.

Dallas Stars: Acquired C Tyler Seguin, C Rich Peverley and D Ryan Button from the Bruins for LW Loui Eriksson, D Joe Morrow, RW Reilly Smith and RW Matt Fraser; July 4, 2013.

Detroit Red Wings: Acquired D Chris Chelios from the Blackhawks for D Anders Eriksson and two first-round picks (Steve McCarthy and Adam Munro); March 23, 1999.

Edmonton Oilers: Acquired C Wayne Gretzky, G Eddie Mio and LW Peter Driscoll from the Indianapolis Racers (when both teams were in the WHA) for $700,000 and future considerations; Nov. 2, 1978.

Florida Panthers: Acquired RW Jaromir Jagr from the Devils for a second-round pick (traded to the Ducks) and a third-round pick (traded to the Ducks); Feb. 26, 2015.

Los Angeles Kings: Acquired C Wayne Gretzky, D Marty McSorley and C Mike Krushelnyski from the Oilers for C Jimmy Carson, LW Martin Gelinas, $15 million and first-round picks in 1989 (traded to the Devils), 1991 (Martin Rucinsky) and 1993 (Nick Stajduhar); Aug. 9, 1988.

Minnesota Wild: Acquired G Devan Dubnyk from the Coyotes for a third-round pick (Brendan Warren); Jan. 14, 2015.

Montreal Canadiens: Acquired rights for G Ken Dryden from the Bruins for D Guy Allen and RW Paul Reid; June 28, 1964.

Nashville Predators: Acquired C Filip Forsberg from the Capitals for C RW Martin Erat and C Michael Latta; April 3, 2013.

New York Islanders: Acquired C Butch Goring from the Kings for RW Billy Harris and D Dave Lewis; March 10, 1980.

New York Rangers: Acquired C Mark Messier from the Oilers for LW Louie DeBrusk, C Bernie Nicholls and RW Steven Rice; Oct. 4, 1991.

New Jersey Devils: Acquired RW Alexander Mogilny from the Canucks for C Brendan Morrison and C Denis Pederson; March 14, 2000.

Ottawa Senators: Acquired D Dion Phaneuf, RW Matt Frattin, RW Casey Bailey, C Ryan Rupert and D Cody Donaghey from the Maple Leafs for D Jared Cowen, LW Colin Greening, LW Milan Michalek, RW Tobias Lindberg and a 2017 second-round pick; Feb. 9, 2016.

Philadelphia Flyers: Acquired RW Reggie Leach from the California Golden Seals for C Larry Wright, RW Al MacAdam, a first-round pick (Ron Chipperfield) and future considerations (D George Pesut); May 24, 1974.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Acquired captain C Ron Francis, D Ulf Samuelsson and D Grant Jennings from the Hartford Whalers for RW Jeff Parker, D Zarley Zalapski and C John Cullen; March 4, 1991.

St. Louis Blues: Acquired first-round pick (RW Vladimir Tarasenko) from the Senators for D David Rundblad; June 25, 2010.

San Jose Sharks: Acquired C Joe Thornton from the Bruins for LW Marco Sturm, C Wayne Primeau and D Brad Stuart; Nov. 30, 2005.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Acquired G Nikolai Khabibulin and D Stan Neckar from the Coyotes for RW Mike Johnson, D Paul Mara, W Ruslan Zainullin and a second-round pick (D Matthew Spiller); March 5, 2001.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Acquired C Doug Gilmour, D Jamie Macoun, C Kent Manderville, D Ric Nattress and G Rick Wamsley from the Flames for LW Craig Berube, D Alexander Godynyuk, RW Gary Leeman, D Michel Petit and G Jeff Reese; Jan. 2, 1992.

Vancouver Canucks: Acquired LW Markus Naslund from the Penguins for RW Alek Stojanov; March 20, 1996.

Washington Capitals: Acquired D Rod Langway, C Doug Jarvis, RW Craig Laughlin and D Brian Engblom from the Canadiens for C/LW Ryan Walter and D Rick Green; Sept. 9, 1982.

Winnipeg Jets: Atlanta Thrashers acquired C Marc Savard from the Flames for C Ruslan Zainullin; Nov. 15, 2002.