Arizona Coyotes center Martin Hanzal, a pending unrestricted free agent, could potentially be dealt before the end of the weekend as Coyotes GM John Chayka dials in on the ramped-up offers he has received.

Arizona is down to a handful of teams from the list of 10 potential trade partners it had two weeks ago. It's always hard to pinpoint the timing on these things because teams sometimes extend the window by improving their offers in a desperate attempt to stay in the chase, but I think Chayka feels he can get this done in a matter of days.

The Montreal Canadiens remain in the mix, while the Ottawa Senators have recently inquired, as did the Nashville Predators. But name any contender and it's likely they have checked in on Hanzal. As I've said all season long, the slumping Canadiens make so much sense as a destination for Hanzal, whose 6-foot-6 frame and shutdown talents are things the Habs need down the middle. But I also believed Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin when he said at coach Claude Julien's news conference last week that he won't overpay for a short fix.

Then again, considering how hapless the Habs looked in a 3-0 loss at home to the New York Islanders on Thursday night, Bergevin is under the gun to make a move to help his team salvage its season.

Patrick Eaves will likely be on the move before next Wednesday -- and might well be Minnesota-bound. David Berding/Icon Sportswire

Elsewhere: