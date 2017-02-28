NHL trade deadline: Latest news, rumblings and reports

John Buccigross says with the Kings trading for goalie Ben Bishop, the team prevented other teams on the playoff bubble from getting him while adding insurance for Jonathan Quick. (0:47)

The 2017 NHL trade deadline in 3 p.m. ET on March 1. Our team of reporters is keeping track of talks between clubs throughout the week.

More: Tracker | Live Trade Talk |Trade Grades | Top Trade Targets

Feb. 28 update

11:24 a.m. ET: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed defenseman Michal Rozsival and forward Jordin Tootoo to one-year extensions. Rozsival will earn $650,000 next season while Tootoo will make $700,000. But the real news, says Pierre LeBrun, is that the signings help Chicago fulfill its expansion draft-exposure requirements. Each NHL team must expose at least two forwards, one defenseman and one goalie who meet the criteria as spelled out by the league.

Feb. 27 updates

9:57 p.m. ET: The Washington Capitals acquired one of the top players available on the trade market in Kevin Shattenkirk. The St. Louis Blues get forward Zach Sanford, a 2017 first-round draft pick, and a conditional future second-round pick, in return. The Blues also retain 39 percent of the remaining portion of Shattenkirk's $5.2 million salary for this season, sources told ESPN. In a separate deal, the Blues acquired forward Brad Malone from the Capitals for goalie Pheonix Copley.

Most revealing aspect of Shattenkirk trade is that the market didn't heat up as much as you'd think for a player of that caliber. — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 28, 2017

9:43 p.m. ET: The Ottawa Senators are gearing up for a postseason push, acquiring veteran forward Alex Burrows from the Vancouver Canucks for prospect Jonathan Dahlen. Burrows, after waiving his no-trade clause, agreed to a two-year, $5 million extension with the Senators, according to multiple reports.

4:40 p.m. ET: The Montreal Canadiens added defensive depth with the addition of Jordie Benn, whom they acquired from the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a 2017 fourth-round pick. But Habs GM Marc Bergevin still needs help up front, and with big centers Martin Hanzal and Brian Boyle both off the market, the clock is ticking, says ESPN's Scott Burnside. The Canadiens have just three wins in 11 games in February and their once-sizable lead atop the Atlantic Division standings has shrunk to two points.

Look for Jordie Benn to alleviate some PK minutes for Markov in Montreal. — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 27, 2017

3:28 p.m. ET: The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired center Brian Boyle from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Byron Froese and a second-round draft pick in 2017, reports ESPN's Craig Custance. Boyle is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season and the Lighting have salary-cap concerns heading into next season, making Boyle's return to Tampa Bay unlikely. Boyle brings veteran depth at center to the young Maple Leafs and has played more playoff games (100) than any NHL player since 2011, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Feb. 26 updates

7:07 p.m. ET: The Minnesota Wild traded a 2017 first-round pick, 2018 second-round pick and conditional 2019 fourth-round pick plus minor leaguer Grayson Downing to the Arizona Coyotes for center Martin Hanzal, forward Ryan White and a 2017 fourth-round pick, reports ESPN's Craig Custance. It's a hefty price for Hanzal, 30, a pending unrestricted free agent, but one the Wild were willing to pay ahead of Wednesday's NHL trade.

Wild have lost in in the past b/c they've lacked centers to compete in West. Will enter postseason w/Staal, Koivu & Hanzal down the middle. — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) February 27, 2017

6:35 p.m. ET: The Los Angeles Kings acquired Ben Bishop from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a trade that includes goalie Peter Budaj and an exchange of draft picks, reports ESPN's Pierre LeBrun.

The Kings will pair Bishop with Jonathan Quick in a formidable tandem down the stretch as they attempt to make the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years. Los Angeles (30-27-4) began the day three points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference.

Tampa Bay retains 20 percent of Bishop's salary-cap hit, reports LeBrun.

Kings get G Ben Bishop in trade from Lightning



They have 2 of the 3 Vezina Trophy finalists from last season in Jonathan Quick & Bishop — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 27, 2017

Feb. 24 update

11:41 p.m. ET: The Anaheim Ducks added scoring punch ahead of next week's NHL trade deadline, acquiring right wing Patrick Eaves from the Dallas Stars for a conditional second-round draft pick. Eaves, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent, has already set a career high for goals this season, scoring his 21st on Feb. 11 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

More: Tracker | Trade Grades | Top Trade Targets