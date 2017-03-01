Trying to keep up with the contenders in the Central Division, the Nashville Predators have acquired forward P.A. Parenteau from the New Jersey Devils for a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft.

The Predators sit third in the division behind the Wild and Blackhawks. Minnesota added forwards Martin Hanzal and Ryan White ahead of the deadline, while Chicago reacquired defenseman Johnny Oduya.

Parenteau has 13 goals and 14 assists in his first season with the Devils. The 33-year-old is well-traveled, having played for the Avalanche, Islanders, Blackhawks, Canadiens, Rangers, Maple Leafs and Devils in his nine-year career.

He is an unrestricted free agent after the season, carrying a cap hit of $1.25 million on his one-year deal.