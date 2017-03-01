The Boston Bruins hope Drew Stafford can help them keep climbing up the Atlantic Division standings. They acquired the 31-year-old forward from the Winnipeg Jets for a 2018 conditional sixth-round draft choice on Wednesday.

Drew Stafford moves to a playoff contender in the Bruins. Bruce Fedyck/USA TODAY Sports

The pending unrestricted free agent has four goals and nine assists in 40 games this season, as he has been limited by a lower-body injury and illness. Stafford had 21 goals and 17 assists for the Jets last season.

The Jets will not retain any of Stafford's salary, sources told ESPN's Craig Custance.

The Bruins are 7-1 since coach Bruce Cassidy took over for the fired Claude Julien. They have climbed into a tie for second in the division and trail the Montreal Canadiens, who hired Julien, by only six points.