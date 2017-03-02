A number of deals went down in the days ahead of the actual NHL trade deadline this year, as GMs gauged whether to gamble and either sell or buy ahead of time.

The buyers were certainly compensated for waiting until Wednesday, while the sellers, for the most part, didn't get nearly as good of a return on the final day as the prices paid out ahead of time.

The Arizona Coyotes look smart for moving pending unrestricted free agent Michael Stone last week in exchange for a third-round pick, while the Buffalo Sabres got nothing at the deadline on Wednesday for pending UFA defensemen Dmitry Kulikov and Cody Franson.

Buffalo GM Tim Murray received barely a nibble on either player.

The Winnipeg Jets got just a sixth-round pick for Drew Stafford on Wednesday, whereas just a day before the Carolina Hurricanes had landed a third-round pick for a fellow pending UFA forward, Viktor Stalberg.

Stafford, Stalberg ... is there a real difference in talent here? I might actually argue that Stafford brings a bit more to the table, but the one day made a difference in price.

I'm not here to blame any of the GMs left holding the bag on Wednesday. It's impossible to predict how it's going to play out. Just remember what happened in 2013, when things worked out fabulously for Nashville Predators GM David Poile,who held on to Martin Erat until the last moment on deadline day -- and convinced the Washington Capitals to cough up prized prospect Filip Forsberg in return.

It's funny how Coyotes GM John Chayka not only did well with the Stone deal but also landed a significant haul of high-end picks for Martin Hanzal on Sunday, but then didn't end up moving pending UFA winger Radim Vrbata on Wednesday.

The smart thing here is that Chayka didn't wait until the final day to try to move all three. He spaced out his trio of rental players so as not to be stuck in the frying pan trying to get all three done at the same time.

In the end, there was interest in Vrbata, but no team blinked on Wednesday and wanted to pay the price Chayka had set, one which he says he was comfortable sticking to because he was also fine with keeping the 35-year-old -- a player who didn't want to leave -- and perhaps re-signing him after the season. But the reality, too, is that the price was dropping on so many of the rental players available.

The Pittsburgh Penguins got respected defenseman Mark Streit on Wednesday for a fourth-round pick, just over a week after spending a second-round pick on fellow veteran blueliner Ron Hainsey.

The difference in price can be explained in those six days.

But again, are there really any long-term lessons to draw from all this? Perhaps next season it will be the complete opposite.

New addition Steve Ott brings size and toughness to the Canadiens. Scott Rovak/NHLI/Getty Images

Other idle thoughts: