Eight months later, which team is better because of the P.K. Subban-Shea Weber trade?

Craig Custance: To me, this season might capture how this trade is going to look in the long term. Right away, the Montreal Canadiens received the benefit of adding Shea Weber. He was as good or better than P.K. Subban to start the season and his presence certainly was felt both on the ice and off. His loss was certainly felt in a Predators dressing room that seemed to have a leadership void to start the season. But as the season progressed and Subban has settled in while also getting healthy, that early gap is gone. This season might end up being a wash in terms of a winner in the trade, but every year removed from the trade swings the pendulum further in the Nashville Predators' direction. Because of that, it adds even more pressure for the Canadiens to win now.

P.K. Subban had an emotional return to Montreal on Thursday.

Scott Burnside: Before this trade was made, both these teams were playoff contenders but hardly Stanley Cup contenders. After the trade, both teams had inched toward contending status because of the special yet unique skill set each player brought. In that sense, Montreal is further along the curve. Part of that is because of Subban's earlier injury issues and the overall uneven play of the Predators through the first half of the season. They're better now, in spite of losing in Montreal 2-1 Thursday (kudos, by the way, to the Habs for a typically poignant pregame tribute to Subban) and we'll see in the first round of the playoffs if Subban has made them a team to be reckoned with that we imagined they would be. Likewise, Montreal has shaken off recent floundering to re-establish a nice cushion atop the Atlantic Division. Still, I don't think the Habs will have an easy time of it with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins or the New York Rangers in likely first-round playoff matchups. Actually, it's entirely possible both Nashville, seemingly destined to face the Chicago Blackhawks or Minnesota Wild in the first round, and Montreal will be bounced in the first round, suggesting the needs of both teams were greater than having two elite defensemen.

Corey Pronman: "Better" depends on which why you look at it. This season? Montreal, probably. Weber has been healthy all season, and been roughly as good as Subban has offensively and a little better defensively. However, the larger scope of the debate for me was not about the season this trade happened. Weber and Subban are both great right now, and we can go back and forth on the relative merits of both players and who inches out ahead. The issue is the contracts. Subban is signed for his ages 27-32 seasons, Weber for ages 31-40. In that context, it's very hard to argue Nashville was anything but the clear winner in the deal, whether we re-evaluate the trade today, tomorrow or in 6 months. They got a roughly equivalent player at a much younger age, for a team-friendly term, even if his cap hit is slightly higher.

Rob Vollman: Why can't they both be better? Weber plays the tough minutes in Montreal, which has allowed veterans Jeff Petry and Andrei Markov to continue to perform well, and aids the development of players such as Nathan Beaulieu. Meanwhile, Nashville is taking full advantage of Subban's near-elite puck-moving abilities and superb shot-based metrics. In the long run, Nashville will gain the most from having acquired the younger player with the less ridiculous contract, but for 2016-17 this trade is a win-win.

Pierre LeBrun: For me it's a draw. Long-term, the Predators win out in terms of which player will have more impact, but keep in mind Weber's cheaper cap hit compared to Subban's is also an asset the Canadiens will use, namely to try and re-sign goalie Carey Price to an extension this summer. So there's that. But there's no denying the love affair that still exists between Habs fans and P.K., so I think the more relevant question is, are fans in Montreal over the trade? What an emotional moment pregame Thursday night, like only the Habs can do it, a touching video tribute, the crowd on its feet chanting, "P-K! P-K!" and then the tears flowing down Subban's cheeks. There have been many poignant moments in hockey's most passionate market, Saku Koivu's return from his cancer battle and Rocket Richard's forever standing ovation the night the Forum closed are tops for me, but perhaps this one with Subban matches the emotion we saw when Guy Lafleur returned to the Forum wearing New York Rangers colors in 1989. The crowd that night was its feet as he scored twice on Patrick Roy. And there's certainly a link there to be made between Lafleur and Subban, the way in which each player brought Habs fans out of their seats with incredible flair.