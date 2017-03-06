Which recently traded player had the biggest impact over the weekend?

Joe McDonald: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion wanted to add forward help for the stretch run and he was able to acquire Viktor Stalberg from the Carolina Hurricanes before the trade deadline. The Senators are trying to keep pace with the Montreal Canadiens for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, and Stalberg helped with that on Saturday, scoring his first goal since Feb. 24 in a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Senators' eighth win in their last 12 games. Stalberg's presence will help the Sens remain confident the rest of the way.

Scott Burnside: You might have to look a little more into the future, but folks are already giving two thumbs up to the acquisition of winger Nikolay Goldobin, 21, the 27th overall pick in 2014 who came to the Vancouver Canucks (with a conditional fourth-round pick) from the San Jose Sharks for Jannik Hansen before the deadline. Goldobin scored on his first (and only) shot in a 4-3 win Saturday over the Los Angeles Kings. He played only 5:51 in part because the Canucks got into penalty trouble in a one-goal game on the road. But the next night Goldobin played 12:41 and was a plus-1 as the Canucks knocked off the Anaheim Ducks 2-1. The Canucks are actually just six points back of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, with 17 games to play.

Pierre LeBrun: Alex Burrows scored twice in his debut on Thursday and while I think it's fair to still question a two-year extension for a 36-year-old, his impact down the stretch here looks to be just what the Senators wanted both in terms of offense but also veteran experience. I bet you he produces big moments before the end of the season as the Senators try to chase down the Canadiens for top spot in the Atlantic Division.