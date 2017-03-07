BOCA RATON, Fla. -- General manager Joe Sakic of the Colorado Avalanche has a busy offseason ahead after deciding to hold on to Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog at the trade deadline last week.

"We didn't have to do anything before the trade deadline -- the deadline is usually for buyers and sellers for the rest of the year," Sakic said Tuesday. "We'll revisit in the offseason. We still want to get younger. That's not going to change."

GMs around the league predicted that Sakic wouldn't move Duchene and/or Landeskog, and instead would wait until June when a more fertile market normally opens up with more teams involved.

"We're only making a move if it's the right thing for our team and long-term," Sakic said. "If there's something that's bigger that's going to help us, we'll look at it. If not, we're still going to try to bring in some younger kids and go in that direction."

I asked Sakic if there were any offers on Duchene that at least made him think a bit.

"Obviously nothing happened, so no," Sakic said. "But we'll revisit all options in the offseason."