Mikael Granlund has set career highs in goals, assists and points while leading the Minnesota Wild in scoring, and the forward is a big reason for his team's ascent to the top of the Western Conference. Granlund's line, which also features Mikko Koivu and Jason Zucker, has been dynamite this season. ESPN.com's Pierre LeBrun sat down with the 25-year-old Finn on Thursday in Tampa, Florida, to get Granlund's thoughts on his team's Wild year, whether he wants to play in the Olympics again and who his funniest teammate is.

ESPN.com: Do you feel that playing in the World Cup of Hockey, where the pace was at such a high level, helped your game take off this season?

Mikael Granlund: Yes, I think it probably was an advantage for some of the guys who were there. Maybe it was a little easier to come into the [NHL] season after that. You could play real tough games right from the beginning of the year. I think it was good for me.

ESPN.com: You're playing on the wing this season, but you've played center and wing. What's your philosophy on playing both positions? You've obviously had a lot of success on the wing this year.

Granlund: I think I can play both. The biggest difference is the responsibility defensively as a center man. You have to be real good every single shift in your D-zone and battle hard when you're a center. I'm not the biggest guy, and once in a while when you have to defend a lot, it takes a bit away from your offense. But I like to play both, and it doesn't really matter to me.

ESPN.com: Did you do anything differently last summer, in terms of your preparation, to which you would attribute your success this season? Or is it just that you've been in the league now a few years and you've learned a lot?

Granlund: I did pretty much everything the same last summer as I've done before. It's just one of those things. I've played good hockey before this year, but now pucks are going in. Obviously, as a line, we've been together a long time and that helps too. I enjoy playing with those guys. When you get on a roll, everything gets a little easier. But I don't think there are any magic tricks here. It's just doing the same things but believing at some point that it's going to take off.

Granlund's pairing with Mikko Koivu, left, and Jason Zucker, middle, has proved fruitful for Minnesota. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN.com: Your team has been in first place in the Western Conference for most of the season. What is it like to have this kind of season -- compared with most other years, when you're fighting tooth and nail just to get into the playoffs?

Granlund: Well, it's awesome. Right from the start, we've been playing good and winning games. Individually, players do well, too, when the team is going well. It's way more fun to be winning games. But there's still a lot of the season left and we know what we want to do. Let's stay in the present.

Editor's Picks Power Rankings: The Pens are mightiest Sidney Crosby and the Penguins move to the top of the pecking order, while the surging Senators and red-hot Flames also benefit from a big shakeup and several Capitals losses.

The most important games left on the NHL schedule Which games left on the schedule will have the biggest impact on Stanley Cup playoff positioning? Here's our ranking of the top five most pivotal. 1 Related

ESPN.com: You've already played lots of games for Finland internationally. How much does it matter to you whether NHL players are allowed to go South Korea for the Winter Olympics next year?

Granlund: Well, I really don't know what's going on with that situation. All I know is that in 2014, when I played in Sochi, it was one of the greatest tournaments I've been in. As a player and an athlete, being able to play in an Olympic Games, I'm really proud of that. I don't know what's going to happen, but I love the Olympic atmosphere and everything with it. I hope we can play.

ESPN.com: Before I let you go, tell me who is the funniest guy on your team? Who keeps you guys loose? I'm suspecting it's Chris Stewart.

Granlund: Yeah, Stewy has to be up there. Let me think. ... Yeah, I got to go with Stewart. He's just been great in the locker room. It's great to have a guy like him on your team.

ESPN.com: Kiitos, Mikael.