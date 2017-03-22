Should Sidney Crosby be suspended for his spear?

Scott Burnside: First of all is there anyone who doesn't cringe watching Sidney Crosby glide up to Ryan O'Reilly from behind and swat him between the legs with his stick Tuesday night? Ouch. But let's have a little perspective here. Dirty? Yes. Worthy of a cautionary call from the department of player safety? Certainly. But worthy of a suspension? No. And not because he's Sidney Crosby but because the NHL has shown the threshold for supplemental discipline and specifically a suspension is much, much higher than the love tap administered by Crosby. Earlier this week Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames was suspended two games for a dangerous elbow to the head of the Los Angeles Kings' Drew Doughty. While nasty, Crosby's actions don't approach that level of recklessness. Still, I wonder if it'll come up in conversation between the two Team Canada teammates from the World Cup of Hockey at this summer's Canadian Olympic orientation camp -- assuming the NHL gets around to agreeing to a deal to head back to South Korea next winter.

Joe McDonald: The camera caught Crosby red-handed and social media was flooded with the footage. Of course, all those non-Crosby fans were calling for his head, but in reality that's a move that occurs more often than not -- it's not always seen if you're watching a game on TV. Next time you're at a game, pay attention to action behind the play and I'll guarantee you'll see that kind of spear more than once. Players will tell you that those types of spears happen more than fans know. Stick work is part of the game. Does it feel good when you're caught between the legs and under the protective cup? Obviously, no. Players take liberties all the time, so no, Crosby should not be suspended.

Craig Custance: Can I take a moment to talk about the one-handed backhand Crosby scored? I know it wasn't as controversial as sending O'Reilly to his knees with stick work to the groin, but holy cow. It's crazy that he's been playing as long as he has and still has the ability to make a play we've never seen him make before. Just when you think he's being passed by in the Hart Trophy race, he does that and reminds us he deserves as much MVP consideration as anyone. As for the cheap shot, I'm with Scott. Dirty but no suspension. He lost two teeth on a high stick late in the game, I'd call that even.

Pierre LeBrun: Never mind the spear, what about that one-handed backhand goal? Is that the goal of the year in the NHL? I mean, just when No. 87 has done about everything you can think of over 11 years, he does something else that makes your jaw drop. That is just a ridiculous goal. They'll be showing that baby for years and years to come. As for the spear, poor decision, but not the end of the world either, I'd be pretty surprised if the player safety department felt it warranted its involvement. No, this game will be especially remembered for a goal for the ages.