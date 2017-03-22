Is Scott Darling the next Cam Talbot? That's a popular narrative these days as people around the league ponder the future of the Chicago Blackhawks' backup netminder, who will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

That future is not going to unfold in Chicago, that's for sure.

Darling, 28, will attempt to become a No. 1 netminder next season -- and he'll obviously have to do it elsewhere, as the stellar Corey Crawford is a fixture in Chicago.

Talbot was the understudy to Henrik Lundqvist with the New York Rangers and the Edmonton Oilers took a chance that Talbot was ready to be a No. 1 when they traded for him at the 2015 draft. They were right. He's been brilliant.

Can Darling duplicate that feat?

"He's ready for the next step,'' said an Eastern Conference goalie coach who predicts that the Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars and expansion Vegas Golden Knights will show interest in Darling.

The coach added that he likes Darling's chances of making the transition to No. 1, noting that, "Not many 6-foot-6 guys move like him."

But his size alone doesn't make it a sure thing. One NHL scout worries that the Blackhawks have protected Darling well so it's hard to tell if he's truly No. 1 material.

Still, his .930 save percentage (in 29 games) is second-best in the league. That has to be worth something.

I'd be shocked if the Hurricanes and Stars aren't among the teams that reach out to Darling's camp once the UFA window opens in late June. Both teams need an upgrade in goal -- although there will be lots of other options out there, too.

The question we won't be able to answer until it plays out for real is how Darling would handle a No. 1 netminder's workload and the pressure that comes with that.

Either way, he's due for a nice raise from the $600,000 he's earning this season -- and there are lots of people rooting for his success. Darling is a very likeable player who grew up in the Chicago suburbs rooting for the Blackhawks.

There will be many moving parts on the goalie market this summer, but Darling is amongst the most intriguing ones.

