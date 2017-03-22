Is Scott Darling the next Cam Talbot? That's a popular narrative these days as people around the league ponder the future of the Chicago Blackhawks' backup netminder, who will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
That future is not going to unfold in Chicago, that's for sure.
Darling, 28, will attempt to become a No. 1 netminder next season -- and he'll obviously have to do it elsewhere, as the stellar Corey Crawford is a fixture in Chicago.
Talbot was the understudy to Henrik Lundqvist with the New York Rangers and the Edmonton Oilers took a chance that Talbot was ready to be a No. 1 when they traded for him at the 2015 draft. They were right. He's been brilliant.
Can Darling duplicate that feat?
"He's ready for the next step,'' said an Eastern Conference goalie coach who predicts that the Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars and expansion Vegas Golden Knights will show interest in Darling.
The coach added that he likes Darling's chances of making the transition to No. 1, noting that, "Not many 6-foot-6 guys move like him."
But his size alone doesn't make it a sure thing. One NHL scout worries that the Blackhawks have protected Darling well so it's hard to tell if he's truly No. 1 material.
Still, his .930 save percentage (in 29 games) is second-best in the league. That has to be worth something.
I'd be shocked if the Hurricanes and Stars aren't among the teams that reach out to Darling's camp once the UFA window opens in late June. Both teams need an upgrade in goal -- although there will be lots of other options out there, too.
The question we won't be able to answer until it plays out for real is how Darling would handle a No. 1 netminder's workload and the pressure that comes with that.
Either way, he's due for a nice raise from the $600,000 he's earning this season -- and there are lots of people rooting for his success. Darling is a very likeable player who grew up in the Chicago suburbs rooting for the Blackhawks.
There will be many moving parts on the goalie market this summer, but Darling is amongst the most intriguing ones.
Elsewhere:
Defenseman Cam Fowler is one year away from unrestricted free agency. I'm told that fact -- plus the expansion draft looming this June -- is why the Anaheim Ducks have had preliminary discussions with Fowler's agent, Pat Brisson, to feel out the situation. Ideally, the Ducks would like to sign Fowler this July 1 to an extension and keep him around for a long time. But if they can't get that done, or conclude before the expansion draft that it's not going to be doable, it will certainly affect how they proceed in terms of choosing who to protect in that draft, who to trade and who to keep among their deep list of defensemen. In other words, after nearly trading Fowler last June, Anaheim might actually deal him this June if they think they can't sign him. But again, the Ducks' preference would be to keep him long term. They are focused on the playoffs now, but once the season ends, discussion about Fowler's future will pick up again.
Brian Elliott has had an unbelievable run in goal for the Calgary Flames over the past few weeks, but he really has been solid most of the second half of the season after a rocky start to the year. All of that has some people around the league wondering what the future holds for the pending UFA. Elliott likes it in Calgary and would be interested in signing an extension to stay on past this season. The feeling may very well be mutual. But for now, the game plan for the Flames' front office is to wait until after the season to address Elliott's situation. They don't want to add any distractions as the team tries to nail down a postseason berth and then -- team brass hopes -- goes on a playoff run.
Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning plans to sit down with Henrik Sedin and Daniel Sedin after the season to discuss their future. But unless something dramatic changes between now and then, I believe the likely scenario is for the twins to return to the Canucks next season and play out the final year of their respective contracts. While some wonder if it's time for the 36-year-old forwards to move on, I think the Canucks greatly value their presence and leadership among the team's youth movement as the transition continues in Vancouver. And besides, not to be a cynic, but good luck trying to move their $14 million of salary (each Sedin makes $7 million).
One interesting side note to the Minnesota Wild's March slide is the fact that the team has only had four full off-day practices in 21 days this month. Between playing 16 games in 29 days from March 2 through March 29, a mandated CBA off day and the need for rest anyway during the Wild's most compressed part of the season schedule, they're gasping for air. They have also rarely been able to use real practice time to try to fix their current issues during this tough stretch. Minnesota obviously skates on the morning of game days, but that's about a 15-minute leg stretch. It's not the same. You don't want to put players through a grueling practice on the day of a game for fear of grinding them down before that night's action. Minnesota will have a full, off-day practice again on Wednesday. As Wild beat writer Michael Russo wrote on Tuesday, perhaps the lack of true practice time has also affected goalie Devan Dubnyk, whose March numbers are decidedly un-Doobie like.