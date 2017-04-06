This story appears in ESPN The Magazine's April 10 MLB Preview Issue. Subscribe today!

Predators All-Star P.K. Subban believes in a good eye and a good tailor. As fashion evolves, he keeps it simple: "My style is P.K." We caught up with him before the March 13 game against the Jets at Bridgestone Arena.

How would you describe your style?

"It's continuing to develop. I don't think it's defined yet. I think you've got to flirt with being fashion-forward but also maintaining classiness."

How do you keep up with the trends?

"Fashion is everywhere around you. I've gathered my inspiration in suits from a show I used to watch -- Boardwalk Empire. I used to see a lot of cool combinations that I would try to get my tailor to design."

P.K. Subban offers a glimpse of his style as he enters Bridgestone Arena on March 13. Jason Myers for ESPN

How did you put this outfit together?

"It was really chilly that day, so I just put on something simple. Sometimes simple is best. You can't go wrong if you have a great peacoat with black tie, black pants."

Why that peacoat? What's the brand?

"I always get a ton of compliments on that jacket, and everyone thinks it's got to be crazy expensive, but it's a Scotch & Soda jacket. I was shopping with my mom in Boston when I purchased it."

Whose style do you admire?

"I think David Beckham is well-dressed. When I see him on TV or in a magazine, I may take something from him and add it to my wardrobe. The fit of everything he wears is perfect. You could wear something and maybe the color is off, but if the fit is perfect you will always look good."

Who is the best dressed in hockey?

"I would have to say myself. If you're not confident in yourself, what's the point?"

Outfit: Bespoke charcoal gray flannel suit with burgundy and ivory pinstripes, $1,850; whole-cut bespoke shoes in slate gray brush-off patent leather, $1,600; satin weave white cotton shirt with French cuffs, $479; silk black tie, $119 -- all by Sartorialto, sartorialto.com; coat by Scotch & Soda, price available on request, scotch-soda.com