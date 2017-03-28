        <
          Carl Hagelin, Antti Raanta, Tomas Plekanec on our projected Vegas Golden Knights roster

          NHL
          8:50 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          On June 21, GM George McPhee and his staff will unveil the inaugural roster for the Vegas Golden Knights, who will begin play in the fall.

          To get an idea of what to expect, we asked our writers to each draft a team made up of the best players expected to be exposed in the expansion draft.

          A few caveats: In the real expansion draft, the Knights likely won't be taking the best possible players, but rather will optimize the entire process in terms of acquiring assets. In other words, they might agree not to take some of the players we've listed in exchange for a side deal that nets them a draft pick and/or prospect. Or McPhee might work a deal to take an exposed player with a bigger contract, provided he gets other assets in return.

          But for this exercise, the teams below are strictly from the pool of players we don't expect to be protected and don't include possible trades. Which team do you think is the best?

          Scott Burnside

          Forwards
          William Karlsson, Columbus Blue Jackets
          Mikhail Grigorenko, Colorado Avalanche
          Zemgus Girgensons, Buffalo Sabres
          Darren Helm, Detroit Red Wings
          Tomas Plekanec, Montreal Canadiens
          Mathieu Perreault, Winnipeg Jets
          Benoit Pouliot, Edmonton Oilers
          James Neal, Nashville Predators
          Joel Ward, San Jose Sharks
          Jakob Silfverberg, Anaheim Ducks
          Lee Stempniak, Carolina Hurricanes
          Devante Smith-Pelly, New Jersey Devils
          Jimmy Hayes, Boston Bruins

          Defensemen
          Nick Holden, New York Rangers
          Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
          Brayden McNabb, Los Angeles Kings
          Trevor van Riemsdyk, Chicago Blackhawks
          Brian Dumoulin, Pittsburgh Penguins
          Alex Petrovic, Florida Panthers
          Marc Methot, Ottawa Senators

          Goalies
          Philipp Grubauer, Washington Capitals
          Mike Smith, Arizona Coyotes
          Carter Hutton, St. Louis Blues

          Craig Custance

          Forwards
          Andrew Cogliano, Anaheim Ducks
          Matt Moulson, Buffalo Sabres
          Matt Stajan, Calgary Flames
          Lee Stempniak, Carolina Hurricanes
          Carl Soderberg, Colorado Avalanche
          Mark Letestu, Edmonton Oilers
          Craig Smith, Nashville Predators
          Alex Burrows, Ottawa Senators
          Marcus Kruger, Chicago Blackhawks
          Mikkel Boedker, San Jose Sharks
          Riley Sheahan, Detroit Red Wings
          Vladislav Namestnikov, Tampa Bay Lightning
          Matt Martin, Toronto Maple Leafs

          Defensemen
          Adam McQuaid, Boston Bruins
          Stephen Johns, Dallas Stars
          Brayden McNabb, Los Angeles Kings
          Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
          Brandon Davidson, Montreal Canadiens
          Ben Lovejoy, New Jersey Devils
          Thomas Hickey, New York Islanders

          Goalies
          Antti Raanta, New York Rangers
          Philipp Grubauer, Washington Capitals
          Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets

          Pierre LeBrun

          Forwards
          Tomas Plekanec, Montreal Canadiens
          Tyler Ennis, Buffalo Sabres
          Micheal Ferland, Calgary Flames
          Lee Stempniak, Carolina Hurricanes
          Sven Andrighetto, Colorado Avalanche
          Benoit Pouliot, Edmonton Oilers
          Marcus Kruger, Chicago Blackhawks
          Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings
          Vladislav Namestnikov, Tampa Bay Lightning
          Eric Fehr, Toronto Maple Leafs
          Jonathan Marchessault, Florida Panthers
          Mathieu Perreault, Winnipeg Jets
          Carl Hagelin, Pittsburgh Penguins

          Defensemen
          David Schlemko, San Jose Sharks
          Stephen Johns, Dallas Stars
          Josh Manson, Anaheim Ducks
          Brayden McNabb, Los Angeles Kings
          Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
          Ben Lovejoy, New Jersey Devils
          Matt Irwin, Nashville Predators

          Goalies
          Antti Raanta, New York Rangers
          Philipp Grubauer, Washington Capitals
          Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets

          Joe McDonald

          Forwards
          Jakob Silfverberg, Anaheim Ducks
          Marcus Kruger, Chicago Blackhawks
          Riley Sheahan, Detroit Red Wings
          Carl Hagelin, Pittsburgh Penguins
          Oscar Lindberg, New York Rangers
          Lee Stempniak, Carolina Hurricanes
          Matt Martin, Toronto Maple Leafs
          Michael Raffl, Philadelphia Flyers
          Mathieu Perreault, Winnipeg Jets
          Tomas Plekanec, Montreal Canadiens
          Mark Letestu, Edmonton Oilers
          Micheal Ferland, Calgary Flames
          Vladislav Namestnikov, Tampa Bay Lightning

          Defensemen
          Josh Gorges, Buffalo Sabres
          Ben Lovejoy, New Jersey Devils
          Patrick Wiercioch, Colorado Avalanche
          Brayden McNabb, Los Angeles Kings
          Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
          Marc Methot, Ottawa Senators
          Alex Petrovic, Florida Panthers

          Goalies
          Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets
          Philipp Grubauer, Washington Capitals
          Malcolm Subban, Boston Bruins

