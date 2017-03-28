In some ways, China represents all that is appealing to the National Hockey League about staying in the Olympics.

In a perfect NHL world, the Winter Olympics would be held in North America every four years and the league would enjoy the ratings bonanza it saw in 2010 when Canada edged the U.S. in overtime in the gold-medal game on Sidney Crosby's golden goal to close out the Vancouver Games.

And hockey was king. Thanks for coming out. Let's do that again.

But the world, and specifically the Olympic world, doesn't work like that.

Which brings us to Beijing and the 2022 Olympics.

This week NHL officials, including commissioner Gary Bettman, and officials from the National Hockey League Players' Association will be in Beijing to formally announce two preseason games next fall. The games, likely to be held in Beijing and Shanghai, between the Vancouver Canucks and the Los Angeles Kings, will represent the first-ever NHL games of any kind played in the world's most populous country.

The Kings and Canucks are taking the first of what the NHL hopes will be many incursions into the vast, unexplored world which, again if this was the NHL's world, would immediately fall in love with the game and embrace it by buying huge quantities of NHL merchandise and signing up to watch NHL games in hitherto unheard-of numbers.

Because there's nothing the NHL likes more than the quantitative.

Owners, in some ways a small-minded group interested only in their own small piece of sports turf, look almost exclusively at the bottom line. As in, what's in it for them?

That's why the fight over the Olympics has reached the in some ways comical levels it has now with Bettman regularly warning that it's almost certain the league won't take part in next winter's tournament in PyeongChang, South Korea.

"Almost" is the operative word there, as Bettman continues to wait for the International Olympic Committee and/or the NHLPA to toss him and his anti-Olympic owners at least small incentive so that he can announce the NHL will, indeed, return to the Olympic stage.

Because the one thing owners have never been able to get their collective heads around is whether the Olympics is good for business. But the one thing it appears the owners can agree upon is that China is good for business. Or, rather, it has the potential to be good and maybe very, very good for business.

Editor's Picks Big Question: Want to play in the Olympics? We asked the players if they wanted to take part in the Winter Games, and nothing rings hollow about their answers.

Chara, Matthews keeping Olympic dream alive From veteran Zdeno Chara to rookie Auston Matthews, players and even coaches want a chance to participate in the Olympics.

How to end the Olympic stalemate The standoff between the NHL and the IOC threatens the league's participation in the 2018 Olympics. Our roundtable has ideas on how to solve this 'childish dispute' and keep stars in the Games. 2 Related

The fact the commissioner will be in Beijing this week reinforces that the league's eyes are firmly on the prize that China represents -- and to collect that prize, the NHL's players must be part of the Beijing Olympics.

The rest of the hockey world understands that as well. It's not rocket science. That's why Rene Fasel, the head of the International Ice Hockey Federation, has recently warned that the NHL can't count on popping in and out of the Olympic tournament, because it seems clear if the NHL had its way, it would not go to the 2018 Games and then return for the potentially big payout of the 2022 Games in China.

It's not just China vast population that is intriguing, it's also that it represents in some ways a blank slate when it comes to the game.

From the owners' perspective, the NHL has little to show for its excursions to Japan for the 1998 Olympic Games, the first in which the NHL took part, or Italy in 2006, or Russia in 2014.

From the perspective of many, if not all NHL owners, there's little to point to those Olympic experiences to say, well, that was worth it. At least in a tangible way.

But China represents something completely different, and in the world of the NHL owner that means something potentially profitable.

If it works -- and it absolutely could work -- it won't work just because the NHL shows up next fall and plays a couple of preseason games, or even if they put on a few clinics while they're there, or even if they continue to show up for the Olympic tournament every four years.

No, this is a big-picture kind of thing that will require significant commitment in time and resources from both sides.

ESPN Stats & Information

According to the IIHF, there a total of 360 rinks (154 indoor) in China. But 1,101 registered hockey players is an infinitesimally small number, given the current population of China is 1.37 billion.

There has to be a commitment from the Chinese government and the top sports people in China to help build the infrastructure to support a grassroots hockey explosion (or even a small boom).

The NHL will have to commit resources to support that infrastructure in helping to coach the coaches and administrators who might oversee a fledgling hockey culture in China.

It's the kind of grandiose plan that will need the support of business leaders in North America and China to make a reality. It is the kind of plan with a million moving parts, a million things that could once again leave NHL powerbrokers wondering if it was all worth it.

But if it's done right, it does represent the kind of magic the NHL envisioned when it first sent its players to the Olympics in 1998 and which has, in many ways, eluded the league.