Adam Erne takes offense into his own hands, going around the defenders and scoring the opening goal for the Lightning in a 6-3 win over the Stars. (0:32)

What's the top storyline for the final week of the season?

Craig Custance: With their win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Lightning continue to hang on to their playoff hopes -- by the slimmest of margins. That's the storyline I'm watching. Nikita Kucherov has jumped into the Hart Trophy race, Jonathan Drouin makes at least one incredible play per game and pretty soon captain Steven Stamkos' music will be playing. Unlike the fading Ottawa Senators -- who hold down the final playoff spot -- the Lightning are a team that can actually make some postseason noise. They just need to get there first.

Will the Lightning make the playoffs? Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images

Scott Burnside: It has to be the race in the Eastern Conference to avoid playing the Washington Capitals in the first round. One of the Boston Bruins, winners of five straight, Toronto Maple Leafs or the Senators will fall into the second wild-card spot (sorry Tampa, New York Islanders et al., you're cooked) and face the NHL's top team. For the two teams that avoid the wild-card spot and end up second and/or third in the Atlantic Division, it's a legitimate chance to win at least one round this spring. In other words, the final week of the regular season represents potentially millions of dollars in playoff revenue. The Leafs play four of their five remaining games at home, but all against tough opponents: the Capitals, Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets. Ottawa, slumping, has two against the Detroit Red Wings, which is helpful. The Bruins have played two more games than both the Senators and Leafs, but start the week in second in the division. My guess is the Senators stumble into the second wild-card before a quick first-round exit.

Editor's Picks Oilers' Draisaitl leads under-24 rankings He has been overshadowed by linemate Connor McDavid, but Leon Draisaitl deserves his due as one of the game's best young forwards. Meanwhile, Jaden Schwartz is keeping St. Louis in the hunt.

Playoff matchups we'd love to see McDavid facing off against Jumbo Joe. Crosby vs. Bobrovsky. Matthews clashing with Karlsson. The playoff field isn't set, but that hasn't stopped us from imagining some dandy first-round battles.

Blackhawks send message to Penguins There's no denying that the Chicago Blackhawks dominated the Pittsburgh Penguins in two games this season. But what does it mean? Our writers offer their expert takes. 2 Related

Corey Pronman: Given that I've checked every Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets box score so far this season (I'm not even kidding), the final stretch of the rookie race between Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine will be intriguing to me. Rarely does a Calder race come down to the first- and second-overall picks of the previous draft (Zach Werenski of the Blue Jackets is in the mix too, but is a likely third-place finish) with these two players having debate and intrigue follow them for nearly two years.

Joe McDonald: Can the Bruins avoid missing the postseason for a third consecutive time? They currently hold sole possession of second place in the Atlantic Division, but their final three games won't be easy as they face the Lightning, Senators and Capitals. Tampa is 5-0-1 in its last six games as the Lightning (88 points) trail the Senators (91 points) for the second wild-card spot in the East. The Bruins are playing inspired hockey and have won five straight -- and I expect the Lightning and Senators to play their best games of the season against Boston on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.