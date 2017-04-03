Many players have expressed their desire to participate in the 2018 OIympics in South Korea, but it looks like they won't get the chance. The league announced on Monday that it is shutting the door on the event, citing the lack of compelling reasons the union or Olympic committees provided for owners to decide to disrupt next season.

"We have previously made clear that, while the overwhelming majority of our Clubs are adamantly opposed to disrupting the 2017-18 NHL season for purposes of accommodating Olympic participation by some NHL players, we were open to hearing from any of the other parties who might have an interest in the issue (e.g., the IOC, the IIHF, the NHLPA) as to reasons the Board of Governors might be interested in re-evaluating their strongly held views on the subject," the league said in its statement.

Editor's Picks Big Question: Want to play in the Olympics? We asked the players if they wanted to take part in the Winter Games, and nothing rings hollow about their answers.

"A number of months have now passed and no meaningful dialogue has materialized. Instead, the IOC has now expressed the position that the NHL's participation in Beijing in 2022 is conditioned on our participation in South Korea in 2018. And the NHLPA has now publicly confirmed that it has no interest or intention of engaging in any discussion that might make Olympic participation more attractive to the Clubs.

"As a result, and in an effort to create clarity among conflicting reports and erroneous speculation, this will confirm our intention to proceed with finalizing our 2017-18 Regular Season schedule without any break to accommodate the Olympic Winter Games. We now consider the matter officially closed."

The league wanted to close the matter before the playoffs, which begin April 13.

Team owners have complained that stopping the NHL season for three weeks every four years wasn't worth it.

NHL players had participated in the previous five Olympics dating to 1998. Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has said he plans to go regardless of NHL participation.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.