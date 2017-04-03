        <
          Devils defenseman Dalton Prout suspended 2 games for interference

          6:22 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- The NHL has suspended New Jersey Devils defenseman Dalton Prout two games for interference against Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas during a game on Saturday.

          The league announced the punishment Monday, noting that Prout is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the CBA. He will forfeit his two-game salary of $38,414.64, with the money going to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

          Prout was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for the interference at 7:59 of the second period for checking Gudas as the Flyer was skating to the bench on a line change while the puck was in the other end of the ice.

