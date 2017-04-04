Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman express their displeasure with the NHL deciding to not participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics. (1:18)

TORONTO -- Alex Ovechkin did not blink Tuesday, saying he still intends to play in the Olympic Games for Russia next year regardless of the NHL's announcement it was pulling the plug.

"Yeah, I didn't change my mind and I won't," the Washington Capitals superstar captain told a huge media scrum after the morning skate at Air Canada Centre.

"Because it's my country," added Ovechkin. "I think everybody wants to play there. It's the biggest opportunity in your life to play in the Olympic Games. So, I don't know, somebody (is) going to tell me 'don't go,' I don't care, I just go."

He also remains hopeful, however, that an NHL deal can still be salvaged.

Russia forward Pavel Datsyuk (13) and forward Alex Ovechkin (8) laugh as they wait to take a team photo during a training session in advance of the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Bolshoy Arena. Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports

"I hope so," said Ovechkin. "There's still a long time to make a decision. You can say whatever, but the next year schedule is not out there yet. ... But in my mind, I'm going it doesn't matter what."

Russian and Capitals teammate Evgeni Kuznetsov echoed Ovechkin, saying he, too, plans to go either way, although he said his thoughts at the moment were elsewhere: on the terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg, Russia.

"I didn't really pay attention yesterday about that (Olympic announcement) because there were some tough things in St. Petersburg," said Kuznetsov. "... But it is what it is, I still hope they (the NHL) will let us play. But nothing is going to change from my point of view."

Which is to say, he still intends to go.

"Of course, if Russia needs us, of course," Kuznetsov said. "It's from the heart for Russian people. We'll see though. Maybe they'll let us go."

Mike Babcock, two-time Olympic champion coach for Team Canada, made it clear two weeks ago that he felt the NHL should stay in the Games and reiterated that sentiment Tuesday after the morning skate in Toronto.

"You've asked me this a million times and you know the answers to all this. I made it clear a couple of weeks ago what I thought," said the Maple Leafs coach. "I told you already that I'm disappointed. I've been twice. Greatest event you'll ever go to in your life."

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby, a shoe-in for Team Canada if the NHL was going, respects what Ovechkin said but doesn't believe he himself would be willing to go to South Korea if there was no official deal.

"I have no idea if guys will or not, that's a personal decision, (but) I wouldn't be able to go away from my team here," Holtby said. "I couldn't do it. That's just personal. But everyone's priorities are kind of different. He plays a big role on Team Russia. But as me, I've always liked the group that I've been with through the year. That's my No. 1 focus."

American superstar Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs declined to get into the Olympic debate, saying Tuesday morning that his only focus was on that night's game versus Washington. Caps winger T.J. Oshie, a star at the Winter Games in 2014 for his shootout heroics versus Russia, remains hopeful that a deal can be struck.

"You know what? For me, right now, because it's so fresh, even though we knew this can be a reality, I just for some reason feel we're going to find a way to resolve it," Oshie said. "I just can't imagine us not going. When it comes down to it, I'll make a decision about that, but as of right now, I'm staying positive, hoping we can figure something out."

Swedish star Nicklas Backstrom said he was disappointed but was non-committal when asked if he'd be willing to go no matter what.

"I don't know, we'll see what happens," said the Caps center.