Ottawa Senators left wing Clarke MacArthur is making an unexpected return to the lineup for the Senators on Tuesday night vs. the Red Wings.

The Senators announced his return Tuesday, less than two months after the team had said he would not play this season as he dealt with post-concussion syndrome.

The Senators' Clarke MacArthur suffered his fourth concussion during a Sept. 25 scrimmage. Andre Ringuette/NHLI/Getty Images

MacArthur hasn't played since Oct. 14, 2015. He suffered another concussion at training camp this past September.

In January, Senators GM Pierre Dorion said team doctors advised had recommended shutting down MacArthur for the season. MacArthur, though, said at the time that he still hoped to return next season.

MacArthur is a three-time 20-goal scorer in his 11-year NHL career and scored a career-high 24 goals in 2013-14, his first season with the Senators.