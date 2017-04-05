BOSTON -- With a chance to clinch a Stanley Cup playoff berth, Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was given a five-minute major, a game misconduct and ejected for spearing Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin in the groin at 19:20 of the first period Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The puck was in Tampa's zone and Dotchin was defending the front of the net when Marchand attempted to play the puck but finished with the spear. Lightning trainer Tom Mulligan tended to the injured player, who remained on the ice for several minutes before skating off on his own.

Marchand, who is considered a repeat offender, has been suspended four times in his NHL career. Since 2011, he has been suspended 12 games for four separate incidents, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

If the Bruins win in regulation, they will clinch a postseason berth for the first time in three seasons. Marchand leads the Bruins with 39 goals and 46 assists for 85 points in 80 games.

Entering Tuesday night, Marchand also led the NHL with 29 goals since Jan. 7, six more than the next-highest player, Nikita Kucherov of the Lightning.