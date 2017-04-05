Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler was helped off the ice and to the locker room Tuesday night with a right leg injury after a third-period collision with Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano.

Fowler had just let go of a shot coming down the slot and still had his right leg off the ice when it appeared Giordano's check caught Fowler on or near his knee.

Fowler was down on the ice, behind the Calgary net, in obvious pain before being helped off the ice, not putting any weight on the leg.

The Ducks bench and Anaheim fans were not happy that Giordano was not called for a penalty on the play. That led to tempers boiling over a short time later.

Seconds after Chris Wagner scored to boost the Ducks' lead to 3-1 at 6:43 of the third period, Anaheim's Josh Manson went after Girodano and both were sent off with five-minute fighting majors.

Just 39 seconds after that fight, Ducks and Flames players got into another scrum, sending four more players to the penalty box, including Calgary's Michael Ferland with four minutes for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct.

Anaheim's Corey Perry and Calgary's Derek Engelland followed that less than a minute later by squaring off, earning each a roughing penalty.

With Fowler out injured and other bodies in the penalty box, Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf was forced to play defense, until he found himself in the overcrowded penalty box for tripping.