Why are we seeing more stickwork, especially by star players?

That looked like it stung, Jake Dotchin. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Craig Custance: I always suspect if a star player is getting involved in stickwork, he's doing it to protect himself or in retaliation. Although Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins is a different conversation altogether. He's always been a guy who has walked that fine line, occasionally crossing it. Fighting enthusiasts might argue that the increased stickwork is the result of fighting being taken out of the game. But I don't know if the increases are anecdotal or actually quantified. Either way, there's an easy way to cut it down: Lower the boom with a significant suspension -- but the league doesn't seem to want to go down that path.

Scott Burnside: I don't know if recent incidents involving Sidney Crosby and Marchand -- Crosby whacked the end of Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot's finger off and Tuesday night, Marchand was ejected for spearing Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin in the, er, lower midsection -- necessarily represent a trend, but they sure create interesting talking points. Marchand, in spite of his rise to prominence as a top point producer this season, remains a sneaky, dirty player as witnessed by his fine several months ago for slew-footing the Detroit Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall, followed by the spear Tuesday. He has a long rap sheet, so the latest incident is not out of character. At least the officials got the Marchand call right. Part of the issue with the Crosby slash on Methot and an earlier spearing of Ryan O'Reilly's, er, lower midsection, was the fact neither resulted in penalties, allowing critics to suggest a double standard for the game's better players. Usually these kinds of incidents are born out of frustration, top players being subject to abuse, as in Kris Letang's transgressions in the playoffs last spring. This isn't the case in these incidents, which does add to the equation.

Pierre LeBrun: I don't think there's been an increase in stickwork by star players but rather just some incidents bunched up together that give that impression. And in the world we live in today, that in itself through the rapid flow of news on different platforms seems to give it the feeling of a trend, even when it's not. So no, I really don't think we are seeing more stickwork overall.