TORONTO -- Nikita Zaitsev is aware of his national federation's plea for Russian NHL free agents to come home to the KHL next season with the Olympics in mind.

But the Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman, a pending restricted free agent July 1, said it won't change his plan to re-sign with his NHL club.

"No, it doesn't,'' Zaitsev said Thursday after the morning skate at Air Canada Centre.

As TSN reported last week, Zaitsev and the Leafs have a deal in the works that will keep the defenseman in Toronto for seven more years at a $4.5 million salary.

It's a deal that potentially could be completed as early as next week. Either way, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation's statement from Wednesday doesn't appear likely to change Zaitsev's plans.

Zaitsev, like several other players, said he's disappointed by the NHL's announcement that it was pulling the plug on South Korea. He played for Russia in the September World Cup of Hockey and in past world championships and said he would love to play for his country in the Olympics.

For now, though, his focus is on the Leafs.

"Here, in our team, we're just concentrated on the playoffs," Zaitsev said. "I think everybody wants to play for their national team, especially in the Olympics, but it's not the right time to think about it right now.''

Asked about countryman Alex Ovechkin doubling down this week on an assertion that he'd play in South Korea no matter what, Zaitsev expressed his respect for the Washington Capitals star but said he doesn't see himself having the same leverage in terms of being able to make that kind of decision.

"I don't have a $10 million salary here," Zaitsev said. "So he can do whatever he wants. He's like a superstar player."

Added Zaitsev: "I think all Russian people -- all Russian players here -- like to play for the national team. There's good people in the national team, so we like to come there and play. I like it, especially if you win something, it's a pretty good experience."