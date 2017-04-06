In the final minute of the first period, Brad Marchand is given a game misconduct and ejected for spearing Jake Dotchin in the groin. (0:20)

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has been suspended the final two games of the regular season for spearing Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin in the groin Tuesday night at TD Garden.

In announcing the penalty, the NHL Department of Player Safety said that stick infractions happen frequently in the league and are usually handled with on-ice penalties but that Marchand's situation was different.

"What causes this play to rise to the level of supplemental discipline is the intent, the force used and Marchand's substantial history of attacking the lower body of unsuspecting opponents," the department said. "This is not accidental or inadvertent contact."

Marchand, who is considered a repeat offender, has now been suspended five times in his NHL career. Since 2011, he has been suspended 12 games for four separate incidents, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

He had a hearing with NHL Player Safety on Thursday morning.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 39 goals and 46 assists for 85 points in 80 games.

Boston, Ottawa and Toronto are jockeying for position in the East playoff chase. The second-place team in the division gets home-ice advantage against the third-place team in the first round. Whoever falls into the second wild-card will have to face the Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals.

The Bruins, who have played one more game than Ottawa or Toronto, take on the Senators on Thursday night -- without Marchand.

On Tuesday, the puck was in Tampa Bay's zone and Dotchin was defending the front of the net when Marchand attempted to play the puck but finished with the spear. Lightning trainer Tom Mulligan tended to Dotchin, who remained on the ice for several minutes before skating off on his own.

Marchand was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct and was ejected.

The Bruins went on to defeat the Lightning 4-0 to secure a Stanley Cup playoff berth. It will be their first postseason appearance in three seasons.

After the game -- which also was his bobblehead night -- Marchand described the spear as a reactionary play.

"It was an undisciplined penalty -- there's no question about that," Marchand said. "It could have cost the team a very important game, but the guys did a great job of rallying and having a huge game."

Dotchin, who remained in the game, said afterward he was a bit sore.

"My stomach's a bit hurtin', but just got to move on from it," he said.

"It's a tough [play], for sure," Dotchin added. "It happened. The refs made the call, and let the league deal with the suspension."