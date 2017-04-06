TORONTO -- Steven Stamkos, it appears, has all but given up hope of playing a game before the regular season ends, despite his desperate efforts to get back over the past few weeks.

"Yeah, it's probably not looking that good," the Tampa Bay Lightning captain said Thursday after the morning skate at Air Canada Centre. "I mean, it's been frustrating obviously when you have to deal with a major injury. I've been unfortunate the last couple years having dealt with a few too many."

Steven Stamkos is running out of time to return to the Lightning before the end of the regular season. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Lightning face elimination in a game against the Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Tampa Bay trails Toronto by five points for the final wild-card spot in the East with three games to play.

Stamkos has ramped up his skating over the past few weeks trying to recover as quickly as possible since suffering a major knee injury on Nov. 15.

Things looked good last week after a few strong practices, but by the weekend there was doubt again. Stamkos missed a major game again Tuesday night at Boston -- not a good sign for his recovery.

"It's frustrating from an individual perspective where I want to be out there helping my team especially at this time of year, but it just doesn't feel right,'' Stamkos said of his knee. "It's tough. I mean, I want to be out there as much as anyone. I think I kind showed that last year coming back in Game 7."

Stamkos skated again Thursday morning but didn't take line rushes with his teammates.