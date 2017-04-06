DENVER -- Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov says he is making steady progress after undergoing season-ending hip surgery in January.

Varlamov plans to start skating at the end of the month and might put the goaltender pads back on in late May or early June.

Varlamov, 28, was limited to 24 games as he dealt with a nagging groin injury that he's hoping is cleared up through the hip surgery. He was 6-17 this season with a 3.38 goals-against average for the last-place Avalanche.

Varlamov said rehab is "going very well" and he's looking forward to a "fresh start in September. I'm going to be ready for sure."

There's a chance Varlamov could be left unprotected by the team in the upcoming expansion draft with Las Vegas set to join the league.