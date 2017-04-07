SUNRISE, Fla. -- Forward Vladimir Sobotka has returned to the St. Louis Blues to fulfill his one-year obligation to the club and signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract extension, beginning with the 2017-18 season.

The Blues announced the move on Thursday.

Sobotka, 29, will join the Blues for their game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. He has spent the past three seasons with Omsk Avangard of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). The Trebic, Czech Republic, native logged 30 points -- nine goals, 21 assists -- and 30 penalty minutes in 41 regular-season games, and 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 12 postseason games.

Before his stint in the KHL, Sobotka spent four seasons with the Blues, recording 101 points, including 29 goals, in 247 regular-season games. He has also played for the Boston Bruins.