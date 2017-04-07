As the the regular season winds to a close, here's our final weekly look at the fortunes of some of the game's brightest young stars -- the top players in the league age 24 and younger. It's worth noting that five of the top 10 point-producers over the last two week were youngsters.

Hot

Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers

It seems fitting to note the work of Edmonton's 20-year-old captain this week. McDavid has guided the Oilers to their first playoff berth since 2006 and all but locked up the league's scoring title in just his second NHL season -- and first full one, after missing almost half his rookie campaign because of a shoulder injury. The center heads into the final weekend of the regular season on a 12-game points streak, which includes a goal and an assist in a big win over Edmonton's first-round playoff opponent, the San Jose Sharks, on Thursday. McDavid, the first overall pick in last June's draft, has not gone more than two games without a point all season.

Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

It wasn't that long ago that we were pondering Mathews' seven-game pointless streak and wondering whether the Maple Leafs were losing their grip on a postseason berth. As of Friday, Toronto still hadn't clinched, but it had a three-point lead on the New York Islanders -- and Matthews has registered a point in nine of his past 11 games. The bigger the stakes, the more Matthews -- the first overall pick in last June's draft -- has risen to the occasion. Not a bad trait to have in a franchise center who is still just 19 years old.

Jonathan Drouin, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning

The hard-luck Lightning are still defying odds to remain in the hunt for a postseason berth. Whether they get there or not -- which doesn't look likely, given that Tampa Bay is three points behind Toronto for the second wild-card spot with two games to play -- GM Steve Yzerman must be pleased with what he's seen from young players like Jake Dotchin and Brayden Point. I continue to be impressed with Drouin, the third overall pick in the 2013 draft, who has put behind him the drama that sullied last season and become a leader on this team. Drouin is without a point in the last two games but has 53 points this season and has registered on the score sheet in seven of the Lightning's previous eight games to help keep his team alive in spite of the trades and injuries that have decimated its lineup.

Josh Anderson, a fourth-round draft pick in 2012, has been a pleasant surprise for Columbus this season. But a recent slump has been the 22-year-old and his team at a disadvantage in the playoffs. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Not

Josh Anderson, RW, Columbus Blue Jackets

There has been a lot to like about Anderson's season -- not the least of which has been his gritty presence and surprising production (16 goals) for the surprising Blue Jackets. But points and goals have been hard to come by of late for both Anderson and his teammates. The 22-year-old winger has gone 10 games without a goal. He's added just one assist over that period, as the Blue Jackets have slid out of contention for home ice in the first round and must start the postseason in Pittsburgh against the defending Stanley Cup champs.

Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Calgary Flames

Tkachuk, the son of longtime NHL star Keith Tkachuk and the sixth overall pick in last June's draft, has mounted an impressive rookie campaign. But as the Flames prepare for a first-round matchup against either the Anaheim Ducks or Chicago Blackhawks, they have gone a bit sideways -- as has the 19-year-old Tkachuk, who hasn't scored a goal in eight games and has just one in his last 14 tilts. Still, the big winger with a chip on his shoulder, as witnessed by his recent run-in with former Norris Trophy winner Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings, is getting ample opportunity to bust out of his slump by playing top-six minutes, most often with Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik.

Anthony Beauvillier, C, New York Islanders

The Islanders are getting a glimpse into the future. With top center and captain John Tavares out for the rest of the season, youth is being served by New York as it tries to overtake Toronto and Tampa Bay for the final wild-car berth. Beauvillier, 19, has appeared in 63 games this season, and while he has shown his gifts as a playmaker, he has struggled to finish, scoring just one goal in his past 12 games this despite averaging almost three shots a game over that period. Of course, the Isles won't care if he scores as long as the 28th overall pick in the 2015 draft keeps his team playing meaningful games.

Young guns showdown

Jake Guentzel, LW, Pittsburgh Penguins versus William Nylander, RW, Maple Leafs

Saturday, April 8, Toronto

The Leafs are keeping long-suffering fans on the edges of their seats by failing to officially sew up what would be just their second playoff berth since the 2004-05 lockout. Nylander, 20, has been patrolling the right wing for Matthews and has 60 points in his rookie season, including 25 power play points. Meanwhile, Guentzel, 22, has seen time on the wing with Sidney Crosby -- and has taken advantage of the opportunity, with six points in his past four games -- as the Penguins wrapped up home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.