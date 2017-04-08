Wearing T-shirts saying "Bickell Brave," Carolina Hurricanes players, coaches and staff surprised forward Bryan Bickell by joining him for a Walk MS benefit event on Saturday morning.

The 30-year-old Bickell was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November. He has since returned to restart his first season with the team, playing two games this week while averaging 11:52 in ice time.

On Saturday morning, Bickell was introduced along with his family at the Walk MS: Triangle event at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The entire team then surprised an emotional Bickell by filing out of the arena in matching white T-shirts with his No. 29 on the back.

.@bbicks29 Every member of the team is wearing one these #BickellBrave shirts with 29 on the back. #WalkMS pic.twitter.com/ih1y8yrEZc — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) April 8, 2017

Bickell hugged and high-fived teammates and friends before they all walked together around the facility prior to the team's morning skate.

"It kind of threw a little curve ball in my career," Bickell said in a video on the team's website Saturday morning. "You can kind of see the support that I've had from the people around. We're a hockey community. MS is everywhere. You can see the support here."

The team also announced Saturday that Bickell was given the Steve Chiasson Award by his teammates. The award is given annually to a player that "best exemplifies determination and dedication while proving to be an inspiration to his teammates through his performance and approach to the game."

Editor's Picks Bickell's brave fight against MS With the help of his family, winger Bryan Bickell is carrying on after his MS diagnosis -- and holding out hope that he'll be well enough to join the Hurricanes for the postseason.

Bickell was acquired along with forward Teuvo Teravainen in an offseason trade that sent a pair of draft picks to Chicago, where he won three Stanley Cups with but became expendable with the Blackhawks needing to clear salary cap space.

Bickell scored once for Carolina before the disease that attacks the nervous system was discovered. He resumed practicing with the Hurricanes in January and began playing for Charlotte in the AHL in February, accumulating one goal and three assists for the Checkers. His timing was off and his fundamentals were rusty, but there weren't any complications or setbacks.

"Definitely blessed,'' Bickell said after his first game back on Tuesday. "We didn't know when this day was going to come, but I'm happy to be here.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.