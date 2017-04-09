BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins end the regular season and prepare for the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs without two of the team's top defensemen.

Torey Krug suffered a lower-body injury against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday and was seen walking with the aid of crutches Saturday at TD Garden. Fellow blueliner Brandon Carlo suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals, and his status is unclear.

Bruins backup goalie Anton Khudobin exited Saturday's game due to illness after the second period and was replaced by Tuukka Rask for the remainder of the game.

Coach Bruce Cassidy did not have much of an update on any of the players after the game.