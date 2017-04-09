BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins end the regular season and prepare for the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs without two of the team's top defensemen.
Torey Krug suffered a lower-body injury against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday and was seen walking with the aid of crutches Saturday at TD Garden. Fellow blueliner Brandon Carlo suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals, and his status is unclear.
Bruins backup goalie Anton Khudobin exited Saturday's game due to illness after the second period and was replaced by Tuukka Rask for the remainder of the game.
Coach Bruce Cassidy did not have much of an update on any of the players after the game.
Carlo and Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin were racing for a puck in Boston's end when Carlo lost his balance in the corner. Ovechkin checked Carlo into the boards, and his head hit the dasher.
"We'll get it evaluated and see where he's at," Cassidy said. "Didn't look good when it happened, but I don't know how he'll be, but it's upper body."
There was no intent to injure on the play, but Cassidy thought it should have been a penalty.
"Oh, I didn't like it," Cassidy said. "I don't think it was intentional to hit a guy from behind. It looked like he held up, but he still grabbed him, and he was in a vulnerable spot, and he went headfirst into the glass, and generally there's a call on that. Sometimes 2 [minutes], sometimes 5 [minutes], but to have no call at all I thought was wrong -- incorrect."
If the Bruins need reinforcements, they could recall Matt Grzelcyk or Tommy Cross from Providence of the AHL. The Bruins have until 5 p.m. Sunday to add Charlie McAvoy to the roster for the playoffs. However, if he signs an entry-level contract and plays, he will burn a year of eligibility on his contract, and it's unlikely the Bruins will take that chance and allow the former first-round pick (No. 14 overall) out of Boston University to reach free agency early.
Cassidy also said he was not aware that Khudobin was sick.
"We were under the impression that he was fine going into the game," the coach said. "That's something that happened in-game, or maybe he wasn't feeling perfect and didn't let on. We were all caught off-guard a little bit on that one, but at the end of the day, if he's not able to play, Tuukka had to go in. That's just the way it is."