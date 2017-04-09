The Toronto Maple Leafs need one point in their last game Sunday to avoid a first-round playoff matchup with the mighty Washington Capitals, but they will have to go for it without starting goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Andersen left Saturday night's game against the Penguins after a collision with Penguins forward Tom Sestito early in the second period.

Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen left Saturday's game after a collision. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire

Curtis McElhinney came on in relief and made 12 saves as the Leafs beat the Pens 5-3 to clinch their first playoff berth since 2004.

After the game, Toronto coach Mike Babcock said that ideally Andersen would start the regular-season finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets. On Sunday morning, however, Babcock said that while Andersen was not exhibiting concussion symptoms, he would not dress for the game.

McElhinney was named the starter, and Toronto called up Garret Sparks from the AHL to serve as backup.

Babcock said that he did expect Andersen to practice Monday and be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs against either Washington or Ottawa.