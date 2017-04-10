PHILADELPHIA -- Bryan Bickell scored in the shootout of his final game before retiring because of multiple sclerosis, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 Sunday in the season finale for both teams.

During a stoppage in the first period, fans and players from both teams gave Bickell a standing ovation and stick tap. The 31-year-old three-time Stanley Cup champion was diagnosed with MS in November but returned to hockey in February.

His shootout goal was the first of his career in his second attempt and set up Brock McGinn's winner on the final shot of Carolina's season. McGinn also scored twice in regulation.

"Bicks, it was awesome having you as a teammate this year. You're a great role model for all of us."



It was an emotional night for Bickell, who had his wife and daughter watching from the stands. It was an otherwise meaningless game between two teams who fell short of preseason expectations to reach the playoffs.

Bickell, 31, had been sidelined since his November diagnosis, but returned in February when he was assigned to the Hurricanes' AHL affiliate in Charlotte. He was called up to play the last four games of the season with Carolina.

On Saturday, Bickell took part in a walk to benefit MS research and his teammates surprised him by joining in and wearing T-shirts that said "BickellBrave."

During Saturday's home finale, he received a pair of ovations from the crowd, including one when he was announced as the winner of the team's Steve Chiasson Award for determination and dedication to the game. That award is determined by a vote of the players.

