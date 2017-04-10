Connor McDavid tallies two assists in the final game of the regular season to hit the 100-point milestone in the Oilers' 5-2 victory over the Canucks. (0:24)

Connor McDavid became the only NHL player to hit the 100-point mark for the season in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

McDavid had a pair of assists in the league's final game of the regular season, ending his campaign with 30 goals and 70 assists in 82 games.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane tied for second with 89 apiece.

Oilers star Connor McDavid becomes the third-youngest scoring champion -- behind Sidney Crosby (2006-07) and Wayne Gretzky (1980-81) -- after finishing the regular season with 100 points. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

McDavid is the second Oilers player to win the Art Ross trophy as scoring champion, joining Wayne Gretzky, who did it seven times with the franchise. The second-year center also becomes the first Oilers player to reach the century mark since Doug Weight in 1995-96 (104 points).

McDavid, 20, is the third-youngest scoring champion, behind Sidney Crosby (2006-07) and Gretzky (1980-81), according to ESPN's Stats and Information.

Edmonton will open the playoffs at home against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.