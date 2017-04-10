SUNRISE, Florida -- Dale Tallon has his GM title back and Tom Rowe, as expected, is out as head coach of the Florida Panthers.

The team also announced Monday that Rowe, who was GM and interim coach, would stay on as a special adviser to Tallon.

Dale Tallon, who previously served as the GM of the Panthers from May 2010 through May 2016, was reinstated to the post Monday. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

"I am confident that we have the necessary talent throughout our organization to win the Stanley Cup," owner Vincent Viola said in a statement. "Dale will continue to be our principle leader as we pursue this single goal."

Rowe, 60, replaced Tallon as GM last summer with Tallon getting the title of president of hockey operations, but it appeared the veteran Tallon was really getting pushed aside. Rowe then replaced Gerard Gallant as head coach early in this season, but the Panthers missed the playoffs after winning the Atlantic Division a year ago.

Tallon, 66, will now begin the search for a new coach. A source told ESPN.com that he will focus his efforts on a younger, up-and-coming coach.