BOSTON -- With two top defensemen likely out heading into the NHL playoffs, the Boston Bruins signed Charlie McAvoy out of Boston University on Monday.

General manager Don Sweeney said that defenseman Torey Krug likely won't play in Game 1 against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. He suffered a lower-body injury against the Senators last Thursday and was seen using crutches on Saturday.

Rookie blueliner Brandon Carlo is definitely out Wednesday, Sweeney said. He suffered an upper-body injury during the regular-season finale against the Washington Capitals on Saturday and was listed as day-to-day.

Neither Krug nor Carlo practiced Monday with the Bruins.

The 19-year-old McAvoy, who gets a three-year, entry-level contract, will be eligible for the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. There was a question as to whether the Bruins would want to sign McAvoy now since he burns a year of eligibility on his contract and will reach free agency early.

The former first-round pick (14th overall) in the 2016 NHL draft played two seasons at Boston University before turning pro. He played four games for Boston's AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins, during an amateur tryout before he signed his contract.