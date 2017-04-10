VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks have fired head coach Willie Desjardins.

The Canucks missed the playoffs for a second straight season, finishing with 69 points -- only better than the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL. They lost their last eight games to fall behind the Arizona Coyotes into last place in the Pacific Division.

Assistant coaches Doug Lidster and Perry Pearn were also let go.

"We made a very difficult decision to relieve Willie Desjardins of his duties as head coach today," general manager Jim Benning said. "It's been a challenging season and we all share responsibility for the results; however, we felt this change was necessary as we continue to develop a young team and look ahead to the future. We're grateful to Willie, Doug, Perry and each of their families for their dedication and hard work and wish them every success."

Willie Desjardins is out in Vancouver after another disappointing season. Gerry Thomas/NHLI/Getty Images

Desjardins, 60, was hired three years ago and led the Canucks to a first-round playoff appearance in 2014-15. The Canucks are in rebuilding mode, transitioning the roster to younger players this season in the hope of soon being competitive again.

That means they may have a decision to make on twin stars Henrik and Daniel Sedin, long the faces of the franchise.

Vancouver started out fast, becoming the first NHL team ever to win its first three games of a season while never leading in regulation. The Canucks added a fourth straight win to start the season, but then collapsed with a nine-game losing streak (0-8-1). The Canucks fought back into the playoff race around midseason, but cratered again down the stretch, going 7-23-3 over their final 33 games.

Vancouver finished 30-43-9 overall.

The Canucks' power play and penalty kill were disasters, ranked 29th and tied for 28th, respectively.

The team stumbled to 31-38-13 last season, good for just 75 points and a 28th-place finish, and this season was even worse.

Desjardins replaced John Tortorella after his one tumultuous season in 2013-14, when Vancouver missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.