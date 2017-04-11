BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A person with direct knowledge of Jack Eichel's contract confirmed to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Sabres forward missed out on a $2 million performance bonus in his contract by a mere decimal point.

Eichel would have collected the bonus by finishing among the top 10 in the NHL in points per game, the person said Monday, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The contract clause is not public.

Sabres forward Jack Eichel missed out on a $2 million performance bonus because he finished a decimal point outside the top 10 in the NHL in points per game. Andre Ringuette/NHLI/Getty Images

Eichel had 57 points in 61 games to finish 11th with an average of 0.934 points per game. Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl edged him out by averaging 0.939 points per game with 77 points in 82 games. Draisaitl passed Eichel with a goal and assist in the Oilers' 5-2 season-ending win over Vancouver on Sunday.

CapFriendly.com first reported the clause in Eichel's contract.