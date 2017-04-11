        <
        >

          Chicago's Michal Rozsival has facial surgery after Nick Ritchie punch

          4:41 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Michal Rozsival underwent surgery Tuesday for facial fractures sustained when he was punched by Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie last Thursday.

          Ritchie received a two-game suspension without pay for the incident. He missed the Ducks' final regular-season game and will sit out the playoff opener against Calgary on Thursday.

          Because Chicago has a deep defensive group this season, it was unlikely that Rozsival would have dressed in the playoffs unless injuries arose.

          In the third period of the Ducks' 4-0 win, Rozsival cross-checked Anaheim forward Corey Perry. Rozsival was whistled for the penalty, but Ritchie skated up and punched him when his hands were at his side. Ritchie was given a match penalty at the time.

          Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry said of Rozsival in a statement: "Surgery went well and he is expected to make a full recovery."

          Rozsival, 38, signed a one-year extension with Chicago this season and will likely be exposed in the NHL expansion draft this offseason.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.