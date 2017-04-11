Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Michal Rozsival underwent surgery Tuesday for facial fractures sustained when he was punched by Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie last Thursday.

Ritchie received a two-game suspension without pay for the incident. He missed the Ducks' final regular-season game and will sit out the playoff opener against Calgary on Thursday.

Because Chicago has a deep defensive group this season, it was unlikely that Rozsival would have dressed in the playoffs unless injuries arose.

Blackhawks defenseman Michal Rozsival underwent surgery for facial fractures. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

In the third period of the Ducks' 4-0 win, Rozsival cross-checked Anaheim forward Corey Perry. Rozsival was whistled for the penalty, but Ritchie skated up and punched him when his hands were at his side. Ritchie was given a match penalty at the time.

Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry said of Rozsival in a statement: "Surgery went well and he is expected to make a full recovery."

Rozsival, 38, signed a one-year extension with Chicago this season and will likely be exposed in the NHL expansion draft this offseason.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.