The NHL announced Tuesday that it will hold its draft lottery -- which will determine the order of the first 15 picks in this year's draft -- on April 29 in Toronto.

The lottery will consist of three drawings, with the first determining which club will select first overall. The next two drawings will determine the second and third picks, respectively.

With the addition of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, the lottery will consist of 15 teams this year. The Golden Knights receive the same odds as the team that finished the regular season in 28th place.

Vegas is guaranteed to pick no lower than sixth. Colorado scored the fewest points this season, meaning the Avalanche have an 18 percent chance of landing the top pick.