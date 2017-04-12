Detroit Red Wings forward Tomas Tatar, who led the team with 25 goals this season, will have surgery on his shoulder and will need four to six months of rehab, general manager Ken Holland said Tuesday.

Tatar, a restricted free agent, is hopeful that he won't miss any time at the start of next season.

"I should be good for next season," Tatar told reporters Tuesday. "Hopefully, everything will go as we plan so far and there will be no problem.

"... It's been bothering me almost every game. I don't think it's a big of a deal surgery. It's pretty simple and now is the time. We have a longer period of days off because we are not in the playoffs, so I think it's a good time to get it done and be ready for next season."

Tatar, who will have the procedure on Thursday, was third on the team with 46 points this season. He has averaged 23.5 goals and 46.5 points over the past four seasons.

In addition, Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader, who missed time this season with a sprained MCL, will have an MRI next week and might not be able to play for Team USA in the World Championships next month.