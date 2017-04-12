The Dallas Stars are bringing Ken Hitchcock back for a second tour of duty.

The official announcement isn't expected until Thursday but sources confirmed to ESPN that the veteran bench boss will be unveiled as the Stars' next head coach.

The 65-year-old Hitchcock, who coached the Stars to their lone Stanley Cup championship in 1999, was fired by the St. Louis Blues earlier this season. He will replace Lindy Ruff, who wasn't retained after the Stars missed the playoffs this season.

Hired by St. Louis in November 2011, Hitchcock posted a 248-124-41 regular-season record with the Blues and transformed them into yearly contenders, reaching the Western Conference finals last season. He is second all time in wins for St. Louis, and his 781 career regular-season wins rank fourth in NHL history -- just one behind Al Arbour for third place.

Hitchcock has also coached at Philadelphia and Columbus and has worked with multiple national teams for Canada, including the 2008 world championship squad that won the silver medal.