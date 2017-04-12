NEW YORK -- Sidney Crosby has the best-selling jersey in the NHL for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

The league announced Wednesday that shop.NHL.com sales show the Pittsburgh Penguins captain leading the Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews for the most popular jersey this season.

Sidney Crosby and Patrick Kane are 1-2 in NHL jersey sales. Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews makes his NHL debut on the list at No. 4, followed by New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

The league says sales of NHL merchandise on shop.NHL.com during the 2016-17 regular season were up 14 percent year over year, while jersey sales rose 11 percent during the same period.

The top 20 jerseys are:

1. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

2. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

3. Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

4. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

5. Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

6. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

7. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

8. Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues

9. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

10. Ryan McDonagh, New York Rangers

11. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

12. Shayne Gostisbehere, Philadelphia Flyers

13. Zach Parise, Minnesota Wild

14. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

15. Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

16. John Tavares, New York Islanders

17. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

18. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

19. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

20. Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings