NEW YORK -- Sidney Crosby has the best-selling jersey in the NHL for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
The league announced Wednesday that shop.NHL.com sales show the Pittsburgh Penguins captain leading the Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews for the most popular jersey this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews makes his NHL debut on the list at No. 4, followed by New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist.
The league says sales of NHL merchandise on shop.NHL.com during the 2016-17 regular season were up 14 percent year over year, while jersey sales rose 11 percent during the same period.
The top 20 jerseys are:
1. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
2. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
3. Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks
4. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
5. Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers
6. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
7. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
8. Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues
9. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers
10. Ryan McDonagh, New York Rangers
11. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
12. Shayne Gostisbehere, Philadelphia Flyers
13. Zach Parise, Minnesota Wild
14. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens
15. Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
16. John Tavares, New York Islanders
17. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
18. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
19. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins
20. Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings