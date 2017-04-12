San Jose Sharks centers Joe Thornton and Logan Couture are a game-time call for the playoff opener against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Thornton missed the final three games of the regular season with an injured left knee, and Couture sat the final seven after taking a deflected puck to the face.

Joe Thornton is skating, but the Sharks haven't said whether he will be able to face Connor McDavid and the Oilers. Photo by Curtis Comeau / Icon Sportswire

Both skated Wednesday morning. Sharks coach Pete DeBoer said it will be Thornton's call whether he plays or not. Couture was wearing a cage on the ice Wednesday.

"It's not completely healed," Couture said after Monday's skate. "It's going to take a long time for my face to completely heal. So anything to the face, it could possibly hurt it again. Who knows? I'm wearing as much protective gear as you can possibly wear and trying to be careful."

The availability of Thornton and Couture is crucial to San Jose's success. Thornton is the team's top-line center who had 50 points this season and is a key part of the power play.

Couture is the team's top two-way center who would be counted on, if healthy, to match up with NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid in this series. Couture also provides considerable offense with 25 goals, including a team-high 11 on the power play.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.