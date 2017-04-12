Bruins GM Don Sweeney is confident Charlie McAvoy will be able to contribute to Boston's defense and McAvoy says the opportunity is a dream come true. (1:19)

As expected, the Boston Bruins will begin the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs without two of their top defensemen, while rookie blueliner Charlie McAvoy will make his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators Wednesday night at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

The Bruins' Torey Krug (lower body) and Brandon Carlo (upper body) are not available for Game 1.

Charlie McAvoy is starting his Bruins career in the playoffs. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

McAvoy was paired with Kevan Miller during the team's morning skate. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday it was possible that McAvoy, 19, would play with captain Zdeno Chara, but Chara was paired with veteran Adam McQuaid.

Krug was seen using crutches last weekend. Carlo suffered the upper-body injury during the final regular-season game.

Bruins forwards David Krejci and Dominic Moore, who had maintenance days on Tuesday, skated Wednesday morning and are expected to play against the Senators.