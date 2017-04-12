As expected, the Boston Bruins will begin the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs without two of their top defensemen, while rookie blueliner Charlie McAvoy will make his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators Wednesday night at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
The Bruins' Torey Krug (lower body) and Brandon Carlo (upper body) are not available for Game 1.
McAvoy was paired with Kevan Miller during the team's morning skate. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday it was possible that McAvoy, 19, would play with captain Zdeno Chara, but Chara was paired with veteran Adam McQuaid.
Krug was seen using crutches last weekend. Carlo suffered the upper-body injury during the final regular-season game.
Bruins forwards David Krejci and Dominic Moore, who had maintenance days on Tuesday, skated Wednesday morning and are expected to play against the Senators.