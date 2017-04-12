        <
        >

          Bruins playing rookie Charlie McAvoy with Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo out

          play
          McAvoy excited to contribute to Bruins (1:19)

          Bruins GM Don Sweeney is confident Charlie McAvoy will be able to contribute to Boston's defense and McAvoy says the opportunity is a dream come true. (1:19)

          3:34 PM ET
          • Joe McDonaldESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
            • Former Red Sox and Bruins beat reporter
            • Covered Boston teams since 1992
            Follow on Twitter

          As expected, the Boston Bruins will begin the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs without two of their top defensemen, while rookie blueliner Charlie McAvoy will make his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators Wednesday night at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

          The Bruins' Torey Krug (lower body) and Brandon Carlo (upper body) are not available for Game 1.

          McAvoy was paired with Kevan Miller during the team's morning skate. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday it was possible that McAvoy, 19, would play with captain Zdeno Chara, but Chara was paired with veteran Adam McQuaid.

          Krug was seen using crutches last weekend. Carlo suffered the upper-body injury during the final regular-season game.

          Bruins forwards David Krejci and Dominic Moore, who had maintenance days on Tuesday, skated Wednesday morning and are expected to play against the Senators.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.