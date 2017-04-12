Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen will be between the pipes for the team's playoff opener on Thursday against the Washington Capitals after missing the regular-season finale.

Andersen left Saturday night's game against Pittsburgh after a collision with Penguins forward Tom Sestito early in the second period. Andersen missed Sunday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which proved costly. The Leafs blew a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 loss, which dropped them into the second wild card and a first-round matchup with the Capitals -- the best team in the league.

Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen left Saturday's game after a collision. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire

Leafs coach Mike Babcock did say that rookie defenseman Nikita Zaitsev will not be available Thursday and perhaps for longer. He absorbed a big hit against the boards from Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno on Sunday and was visibly shaken.

"I don't know 100 percent for sure," Babcock said about the timetable for Zaitsev, who skated this year on the top defensive pairing. "I thought he was going to skate today, [but] he didn't skate today so obviously he wasn't ready to go."

The Leafs have a dynamic offense, led by Calder Trophy favorite Auston Matthews, but an improving defense helped them get to the postseason and will be key going forward. Veteran Roman Polak suffered a lower-body injury on Sunday, but he will play Thursday.