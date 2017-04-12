The Boston Bruins, who were already missing two top-four defensemen for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, found themselves also without one of their top offensive threats when center David Krejci was scratched just before the opening faceoff with an upper-body injury.

The Bruins had said earlier in the day that Krejci and left winger Dominic Moore were both good to go against the Ottawa Senators after they had missed Wednesday's practice for what the team called "maintenance days."

After skating pregame, Krejci was seen talking to a member of the team's medical staff near the bench, and the team soon announced Krejci was out.

Bruins defensmen Torey Krug (knee) and Brandon Carlo (possible concussion) were already out for the start of the series, forcing 2016 No. 1 draft pick Charlie McAvoy to make his NHL debut.

With Krejci out, the second line became Riley Nash centering Matt Beleskey on the left and David Backes on the right.

Winger Sean Kuraly was added to the lineup to replace Krejci.