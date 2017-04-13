PITTSBURGH -- Already missing franchise defenseman Kris Letang, the Penguins defense of the Stanley Cup got a little harder on Wednesday night. Starting goalie Matt Murray was a late scratch, after exiting warmups early, giving longtime Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury the surprise start.

The Penguins said they would provide an update on Murray's injury status after the game.

Murray led Pittsburgh to a Stanley Cup last spring, and Penguins coach Mike Sullivan declared him the starter following their morning skate.

"Matt's going to play tonight and we'll play it from there," Sullivan said.

That plan changed.

Fleury's promotion and Murray's inability to even dress for the game forced 21-year-old Tristan Jarry into the backup role. He has one game of NHL experience.

Fleury was 18-10-7 this season for the Penguins with a .909 save percentage. He started one playoff game during the Penguins' run last spring and has a 53-45 record with a .906 save percentage lifetime in the postseason.