Gerard Gallant will be named the first coach of the Vegas Golden Knights, sources confirmed to ESPN's Scott Burnside and Pierre LeBrun.

An official announcement is expected Thursday.

Gallant was fired by the Florida Panthers in November amid an 11-9-1 start, a year after guiding the team to a division title and the best regular season in franchise history.

Gallant, a coach of the year finalist in 2015-16, was 96-65-25 in two-plus seasons with the Panthers.

An expansion draft is set for June 18-20.